The Southern Festival of Books is this weekend!

Get a preview of Southern Festival of Books this wekeend!
Posted at 12:08 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 13:08:47-04

The Southern Festival of Books runs Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22 at Bicentennial Mall, Tennessee State Museum and Tennessee State Library. The time-honored annual event will feature appearances by roughly 150 authors, panel sessions, discussions, and readings from a wide variety of genres. For a list of authors and more information, go to www.sofestofbooks.org.

