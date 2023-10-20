The Southern Festival of Books is this weekend!

The Southern Festival of Books runs Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22 at Bicentennial Mall, Tennessee State Museum and Tennessee State Library. The time-honored annual event will feature appearances by roughly 150 authors, panel sessions, discussions, and readings from a wide variety of genres. For a list of authors and more information, go to www.sofestofbooks.org.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Oct 20, 2023
