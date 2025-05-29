The Southern Steak and Oyster gives us grilling tips for the Summer

The Southern Steak and Oyster is here to show us the best way to grill shrimp for your next outdoor barbecue!

Orleans Parish Style BBQ Shrimp

Courtesy of The Southern Steak & Oyster

Ingredients

2T. clarified butter

5ea. 16/20 per lbs. shrimp (head on)

3 T diced shallot

1 T minced garlic

6 T BBQ butter* (see below for recipe)

salt and pepper

Steps:

1) Heat clarified butter in black steel saute pan.

2) Add shrimp and saute until shrimp are about 1/2 way cooked (about 2 minutes) Shrimp should sizzle when added to the hot clarified butter.

3) Add garlic, and shallot, saute for another 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper.

4) Add BBQ butter.

5) When butter starts to melt remove the shrimp and place on a plate to rest to avoid overcooking.

7) Continue to swirl BBQ butter in the pan until all lumps of butter are melted. (This step may have to be done off the heat.)

8) Pour pan mixture over shrimp and serve with grilled baguettes to sop up the juices!

BBQ Butter (make this ahead)

1/2 cup butter

I/2 lemon, squeezed

2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon “Shucking Hot” seasoning

Sauté and mix all ingredients, whip until smooth, and set aside when melted.

https://www.thesouthernnashville.com/