The Stable Reserve in Franklin makes a Rosemary Orange cocktail and "mocktail"

In honor of Dry January, Stable Reserve beverage director Lindsey Fisher made a Rosemary Orange Sparkler Mocktail and the cocktail version of it as well.

Rosemary Orange Mocktail

- 1/2 oz House-Made Rosemary Simple Syrup

- 2 oz Blood Orange Ginger Beer

- 2 oz Sparkling Water

Rosemary Orange Sparkler

- 1/2 oz House-Made Rosemary Simple Syrup

- 2 oz Stable Reserve Vodka or Gin

- Top with Blood Orange Ginger Beer

The Stable Reserve is a new bar experience located inside of the Factory at Franklin. For more information, visit www.stablereservespirits.com. Follow @stablereserve on Instagram.

