Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Stable Reserve in Franklin makes a Rosemary Orange cocktail and "mocktail"

In honor of Dry January, Stable Reserve beverage director Lindsey Fisher made a Rosemary Orange Sparkler Mocktail and the cocktail version of it as well.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 13:05:46-05

In honor of Dry January, Stable Reserve beverage director Lindsey Fisher made a Rosemary Orange Sparkler Mocktail and the cocktail version of it as well.

Rosemary Orange Mocktail
- 1/2 oz House-Made Rosemary Simple Syrup
- 2 oz Blood Orange Ginger Beer
- 2 oz Sparkling Water

Rosemary Orange Sparkler
- 1/2 oz House-Made Rosemary Simple Syrup
- 2 oz Stable Reserve Vodka or Gin
- Top with Blood Orange Ginger Beer

The Stable Reserve is a new bar experience located inside of the Factory at Franklin. For more information, visit www.stablereservespirits.com. Follow @stablereserve on Instagram.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018