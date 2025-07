Brad and Kimberly Paisley's The Store will be accepting donations for their School Store to help those who need supplies!

The Store says they are in need of high quality backbacks and stainless steel water bottles. You can drop them off at The Store now through July 25th!

You can also shop their amazon wishlist here:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/6CA27IUY6K37/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex

To learn more or volunteer:

thestore.org