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The Store needs your help giving away free school supplies!

The Store needs you to help at their School Store
The Store needs you to help at their School Store
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Each summer, The Store's School Store brings together volunteers, community partners, and generous supporters to help children head back to school prepared and confident.

It’s a day filled with fun, where families experiencing food insecurity can gather with volunteers to receive essential school supplies and resources, all in an atmosphere of dignity and celebration. Please join us for this special event to help us kick off the new school year with games, food, fun and a lot of love!

Volunteers are needed July 24th & 25th
sign up to hep here

https://volunteers.thestore.org/search

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