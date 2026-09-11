The Store & SMART Art + Craft Supplies team up to create reusable grocery bags!

What helped make Nashville’s biggest Independence Day celebration larger than life will soon be helping Nashville families bring home groceries.

Nearly 100 reusable grocery bags are being created by Smart Art + Craft Supplies from vinyl banners used during Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th, Nashville’s signature Independence Day celebration produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The completed bags will be donated to The Store, where customers will use them to carry home the groceries they select for themselves and their families.

The project gives event materials a life far beyond the celebration they were created for. Instead of sending the vinyl to a landfill after July 4th, Smart Art is transforming it into something practical, durable and deeply connected to the community: a reusable grocery bag that can be put directly into the hands of Nashville neighbors.

Over 350 pounds of vinyl have been diverted from the landfill through this project.

Smart Art, The Store, NCVC

Smart Art + Craft Supplies is Nashville’s art and craft supply thrift store and a social enterprise benefiting Progress, Inc. Smart Art gives donated and surplus creative materials a second life while providing meaningful employment and job-training opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities. Its mission is centered on three ideas: Employ, Reuse and Create. For more information, visit us online at SmartArtAndCraft.org and find us on social media @SmartArtAndCraftSupplies.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and Visit Music City

The mission of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and Visit Music City is to maximize the economic contribution of the convention and tourism industry to the community by developing and marketing Nashville as a premier destination. Visit the NCVC’s website at www.visitmusiccity.com and follow us on social media @VisitMusicCity.

The Store

Founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, is a Nashville nonprofit addressing food insecurity through a free grocery store model centered on dignity, choice and community. Customers shop for fresh, nutritious food and choose the groceries that best fit their household’s needs and preferences. Visit The Store’s website at TheStore.org.