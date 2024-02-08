The "Stronger Together: The V-Day Connection Tour," a mental health-love tour that seeks to foster genuine communication, enhance intimacy, and celebrate the strength and resilience of love is stopping in Nashville! Mac Stanley will share evidence-based relationship enrichment techniques during the tour. Join Mac and others at Venue 109 in Madison Saturday night at 7:30 for a link to tickets visit: https://strongertogethertour.com/
The Stronger Together: Valentine's Connection Tour stops through Nashville
The "Stronger Together: The V-Day Connection Tour," a mental health-love tour that seeks to foster genuine communication, enhance intimacy, and celebrate the strength and resilience of love is stopping in Nashville! Mac Stanley will share evidence-based relationship enrichment techniques during the tour. Join Mac and others at Venue 109 in Madison Saturday night at 7:30 for a link to tickets visit: https://strongertogethertour.com/
