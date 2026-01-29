The Sunday House shows us how to make the perfect wings for game day!

These wings are full of flavor and heat! We learn how to make Peach Heat Wings with The Sunday House!

Peach Heat Wings

One dozen Wings

15oz Can of Peaches

Jar of Orange Marmalade

Favorite BBQ sauce

1 Red Onion

Pinch of Salt

Dash of Cinnamon

Tabasco Sauce

Heat peaches in a pan along with all the other ingredients EXCEPT the BBQ sauce on low. Add thinly slice Red Onion, then simmer until peaches easily mash with a fork. Add BBQ sauce to your liking to the peach mixture.

Toss wings in a bowl with sauce!

Enjoy!