The Sunday House shows us how to make the perfect wings for game day!

These wings are full of flavor and heat! We learn how to make Peach Heat Wings with The Sunday House!
Peach Heat Wings
- One dozen Wings
- 15oz Can of Peaches
- Jar of Orange Marmalade
- Favorite BBQ sauce
- 1 Red Onion
- Pinch of Salt
- Dash of Cinnamon
- Tabasco Sauce
Heat peaches in a pan along with all the other ingredients EXCEPT the BBQ sauce on low. Add thinly slice Red Onion, then simmer until peaches easily mash with a fork. Add BBQ sauce to your liking to the peach mixture.
Toss wings in a bowl with sauce!
Enjoy!