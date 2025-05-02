The Tennessee Renaissance Festival kicks off this weekend!

Heather is out at the Tennessee Renaissance Festival grounds! We learn more about the new shows and acts you can see this year!

The 2025 TNRF will be open on May 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th, 18th, 24th, 25th, 26th.

The festival's hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2135 New Castle Road Arrington, TN 37014

For tickets visit https://www.tnrenfest.com/

