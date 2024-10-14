Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Tennessee STEAM Festival has more than 300 events this year across the state!

A segment on Talk of the Town
Posted

Tennessee STEAM Festival is back for another year and is bigger than ever! The festival runs until the 27th and there are more than 300 events in 24 different counties across the state. Many of the events are free but some do require registration.

  • Some of the events include  

Middle Tennessee: 

STEAM-a-Palooza @ Discovery Center, Oct. 12th 
STEAM Day @ Nashville Zoo, Oct. 18th 
Airport STEAM Festival @ Murfreesboro Municipal Airport, Oct. 19th 
Leonardo Youth Maker Mixer with PBS @ The Frist, Oct. 19th 

West Tennessee 

Reelfoot Lake State Park Pelican Festival, Oct. 18th-20th 
Yoga @ Lichterman Nature Center, Oct, 19th 
Tour of the National Weather Service Office in Memphis, Oct. 25th 
Planetarium Shows @ University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium, throughout festival 

East Tennessee: 

Robotics Festival @ MUSE in Knoxville, Oct. 11th 
Interactive Science Experiements @ WonderWorks, throughout festival 
STEAM Day with American Museum of Science and Energy, Oct. 22nd 
Master the Four Elements: The Science of Bending @ Jonesborough and Gray Libraries 

To learn more about all the events happening near you visit https://www.tnsteam.org/

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes