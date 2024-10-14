The Tennessee STEAM Festival has more than 300 events this year across the state!

Tennessee STEAM Festival is back for another year and is bigger than ever! The festival runs until the 27th and there are more than 300 events in 24 different counties across the state. Many of the events are free but some do require registration.

Some of the events include

Middle Tennessee:

STEAM-a-Palooza @ Discovery Center, Oct. 12th

STEAM Day @ Nashville Zoo, Oct. 18th

Airport STEAM Festival @ Murfreesboro Municipal Airport, Oct. 19th

Leonardo Youth Maker Mixer with PBS @ The Frist, Oct. 19th

West Tennessee

Reelfoot Lake State Park Pelican Festival, Oct. 18th-20th

Yoga @ Lichterman Nature Center, Oct, 19th

Tour of the National Weather Service Office in Memphis, Oct. 25th

Planetarium Shows @ University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium, throughout festival

East Tennessee:

Robotics Festival @ MUSE in Knoxville, Oct. 11th

Interactive Science Experiements @ WonderWorks, throughout festival

STEAM Day with American Museum of Science and Energy, Oct. 22nd

Master the Four Elements: The Science of Bending @ Jonesborough and Gray Libraries

To learn more about all the events happening near you visit https://www.tnsteam.org/