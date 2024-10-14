The Tennessee STEAM Festival has more than 300 events this year across the state!

Tennessee STEAM Festival is back for another year and is bigger than ever! The festival runs until the 27th and there are more than 300 events in 24 different counties across the state. Many of the events are free but some do require registration.
- Some of the events include
Middle Tennessee:
STEAM-a-Palooza @ Discovery Center, Oct. 12th
STEAM Day @ Nashville Zoo, Oct. 18th
Airport STEAM Festival @ Murfreesboro Municipal Airport, Oct. 19th
Leonardo Youth Maker Mixer with PBS @ The Frist, Oct. 19th
West Tennessee
Reelfoot Lake State Park Pelican Festival, Oct. 18th-20th
Yoga @ Lichterman Nature Center, Oct, 19th
Tour of the National Weather Service Office in Memphis, Oct. 25th
Planetarium Shows @ University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium, throughout festival
East Tennessee:
Robotics Festival @ MUSE in Knoxville, Oct. 11th
Interactive Science Experiements @ WonderWorks, throughout festival
STEAM Day with American Museum of Science and Energy, Oct. 22nd
Master the Four Elements: The Science of Bending @ Jonesborough and Gray Libraries
To learn more about all the events happening near you visit https://www.tnsteam.org/