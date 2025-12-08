"The Trailer Park" permanent food truck park new to Lebanon!

"The Trailer Park" is a permanent food truck park located in Lebanon, Tennessee, at 1600 Callis Rd. It features a variety of food trucks, a beer barn, and family-friendly amenities like a playground and fire pits. It's open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

