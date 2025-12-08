Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

"The Trailer Park" permanent food truck park new to Lebanon!

The Trailer Park food trucks in Lebanon
The Trailer Park food trucks in Lebanon
"The Trailer Park" is a permanent food truck park located in Lebanon, Tennessee, at 1600 Callis Rd. It features a variety of food trucks, a beer barn, and family-friendly amenities like a playground and fire pits. It's open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Trailer-Park-Food-Trucks-61566983679344/

