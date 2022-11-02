The Turnip Green Festival This Weekend

The Turnip Green Festival is Saturday, November 5 from 10am-2pm at Nashville Farmers' Market, 900 Rosa L Parks Blvd. Nashville, TN 37208. You're invited to a FREE family-friendly day full of fun and activities featuring, lots of fresh turnip greens from local farmers, Chef Tandy Rice's BBQ smoked pork loin and Smiley Farm’s famous cast iron cauldron of braised greens, a cornbread bake-off and a kids’ zone. There will also be live music from the BB King All Star Band and saxophonist Austin Willie and much more! Go to https://www.nashvillefarmersmarket.org/event-calendar/turnip-green-festival2022 for more information.