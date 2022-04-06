The Twelve Thirty Club Rooftop Reopens!

The Twelve Thirty Club Director of Operations Nick Bill talked about the reopening of the restaurant’s rooftop for spring and showed some of their new menu items. The Twelve Thirty Club Rooftop is open Thursday-Sunday starting at noon each day (weather permitting). In addition, the rooftop has an updated menu with new snacks and drink additions. To see the menu, or for more information, visit https://thetwelvethirtyclub.com/menus/rooftop/. The Twelve Thirty Club is located at 550 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203.