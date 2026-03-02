Join us at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's underdog, Amethyst! Amethyst is an older pup ready to settle down with her forever family! To learn more about Amethyst or other adoptable pets like her, you can call (615) 862-7928 .
The Underdogs: Meet Amethyst!
Join us at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's underdog, Amethyst!
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.