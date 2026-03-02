Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

The Underdogs: Meet Amethyst!

Join us at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's underdog, Amethyst! Amethyst is an older pup ready to settle down with her forever family! To learn more about Amethyst or other adoptable pets like her, you can call (615) 862-7928 .

