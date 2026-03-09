Join us at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's underdog, Candy Heart! Candy Heart is an energetic pup who is ready to grow with her forever family! To learn more about Candy Heart and other adoptable pets like her, you can call Metro Animal Care and Control at (615) 862-7928 .
The Underdogs: Meet Candy Heart!
