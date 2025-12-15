Today we're at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Casserole. His personality is just as warm and cozy as his name, and he is looking for his forever home this holiday season! If you want to learn more about Casserole or other adoptable pets available at Metro Animal Care and Control, you can reach them at (615) 862-7928.
The Underdogs: Meet Casserole!
