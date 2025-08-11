Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Underdogs: Meet Cream Soda!

Today we're at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet our newest Underdog, Cream Soda!
Meet Cream Soda, this week's Underdog! He is a young and energetic puppy waiting for his forever family!
The Underdogs: Meet Cream Soda!
Posted
and last updated

Join us at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Cream Soda! Cream Soda is an energetic puppy with love to give to anyone who wants to take him home! To learn more about adopting Cream Soda or other pets like him, call 615-862-7928.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes