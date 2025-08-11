Join us at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Cream Soda! Cream Soda is an energetic puppy with love to give to anyone who wants to take him home! To learn more about adopting Cream Soda or other pets like him, call 615-862-7928.
The Underdogs: Meet Cream Soda!
Today we're at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet our newest Underdog, Cream Soda!
