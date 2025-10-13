Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet this week's Underdog, Cricket! Cricket is a young cat full of energy, who loves to cuddle and play. He would be the perfect addition to a loving family! To learn more about Cricket and other adoptable pets like him, you can visit CrossroadsCampus.org .
The Underdogs: Meet Cricket!
