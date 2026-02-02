Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Underdogs: Meet Daffy Duck!

Today we're at the Nashville Humane Association to meet this week's Underdog, Daffy Duck. Part of a large litter, Daffy Duck is a tiny pup who is ready to grow with his forever family! To learn more about him, or other adoptable pets at Nashville Humane you can visit NashvilleHumane.org .

