The Underdogs: Meet Daffy Duck!

Today we're at the Nashville Humane Association to meet this week's Underdog, Daffy Duck. Part of a large litter, Daffy Duck is a tiny pup who is ready to grow with his forever family! To learn more about him, or other adoptable pets at Nashville Humane you can visit NashvilleHumane.org .
