The Underdogs: Meet Dale!

Today we're at Williamson County Animal Center to meet this week's Underdog, Dale! Dale is a loving dog full of energy who is ready to find his forever home! To learn more about Dale and other adoptable pets like him, you can visit AdoptWCAC.org for more information.
