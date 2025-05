For this weeks The Underdogs, we are going to Crossroads Campus to meet Ducky! A sweet pup who is up for adoption!

To meet Ducky or any of the adoptable animals at Crossroads Campus visit https://www.crossroadscampus.org/adoptions

Crossroads Campus also has a cat cafe that helps support the non-profit.

Cafe hours: - Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm - Saturday and Sunday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm