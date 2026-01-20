We're back at Williamson County Animal Center to meet this week's Underdog, Duke! Duke loves to play, run, tug, and jump, and this high energy and loving pup is looking for his forever family! To learn more about Duke and other adoptable pets like him, you can visit AdoptWCAC.org .
The Underdogs: Meet Duke!
