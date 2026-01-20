Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Underdogs: Meet Duke!

We're back at Williamson County Animal Center to meet this week's Underdog, Duke! Duke loves to play, run, tug, and jump, and this high energy and loving pup is looking for his forever family! To learn more about Duke and other adoptable pets like him, you can visit AdoptWCAC.org .

