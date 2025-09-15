Meet this weeks Underdog, Eugene! Eugene is an affectionate and playful pup with an adorable face! He's looking for a family that will love him and give him his forever home- could it be you? To learn more about Eugene and other adoptable pets like him, visit AdoptWCAC.org.
The Underdogs: Meet Eugene!
Join us at Williamson County Animal Center as we meet this week's Underdog, Eugene!
