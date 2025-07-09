Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet our newest Underdog, Harlan! This energetic and loving puppy is ready to find her forever family, is it you? To adopt Harlan or other pets at Crossroads Campus, visit their website at CrossroadsCampus.org.
The Underdogs: Meet Harlan!
