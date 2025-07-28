Today we're at Nashville Humane Association to meet our newest Underdog, Hermes! This kitten has some unique features and a big personality! Will you be the one to take him home? To learn more about adopting Hermes or other pets like him, visit NashvilleHumane.org!
The Underdogs: Meet Hermes!
