Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Underdogs: Meet Jetson!

Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet this week's Underdog, Jetson!
Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet this week's Underdog, Jetson! Jetson is a kind and cuddly pup, with just the right amount of energy. He is looking for a family he can grow with; could it be you? To learn more about Jetson or other adoptable pets like him, visit CrossroadsCampus.org .
The Underdogs: Meet Jetson!
Posted
and last updated

Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet this week's Underdog, Jetson! Jetson is a kind and cuddly pup, with just the right amount of energy. He is looking for a family he can grow with; could it be you? To learn more about Jetson or other adoptable pets like him, visit CrossroadsCampus.org .

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes