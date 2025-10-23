Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet this week's Underdog, Jetson! Jetson is a kind and cuddly pup, with just the right amount of energy. He is looking for a family he can grow with; could it be you? To learn more about Jetson or other adoptable pets like him, visit CrossroadsCampus.org .
The Underdogs: Meet Jetson!
Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet this week's Underdog, Jetson!
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.