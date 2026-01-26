Join us at Nashville Humane Association to meet this week's Underdog, Lance! Lance is a sweet and cuddly cat who loves head scratches and lots of attention. He's looking for his forever home, could it be you? To learn more about Lance and other adoptable animals like him, you can visit NashvilleHumane.org .
The Underdogs: Meet Lance!
Join us at Nashville Humane Association to meet this week's Underdog, Lance!
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.