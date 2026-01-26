Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Underdogs: Meet Lance!

Join us at Nashville Humane Association to meet this week's Underdog, Lance! Lance is a sweet and cuddly cat who loves head scratches and lots of attention. He's looking for his forever home, could it be you? To learn more about Lance and other adoptable animals like him, you can visit NashvilleHumane.org .

