The Underdogs: Meet Loki!

We're back at Williamson County Animal Center to meet this week's Underdog, Loki! Loki is a gentle giant, who is a little over 9 years old. Surrendered from his previous home, he is ready to have a second chance and find his forever home! To learn more about Loki and other adoptable pets like him, you can visit AdoptWCAC.org .
