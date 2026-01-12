Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Underdogs: Meet Loki!

We're back at Williamson County Animal Center to meet this week's Underdog, Loki!
We're back at Williamson County Animal Center to meet this week's Underdog, Loki!
The Underdogs: Meet Loki!
Posted
and last updated

We're back at Williamson County Animal Center to meet this week's Underdog, Loki! Loki is a gentle giant, who is a little over 9 years old. Surrendered from his previous home, he is ready to have a second chance and find his forever home! To learn more about Loki and other adoptable pets like him, you can visit AdoptWCAC.org .

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes