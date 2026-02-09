Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

The Underdogs: Meet Maisie!

Join us at Crossroads Campus to meet this week's Underdog, Maisie! She loves to play, roll around, and have her belly scratched and now this fun-loving cat is looking for her forever family. Could it be you? To learn more about Maisie or other adoptable pets like her, you can visit CrossroadsCampus.org.
