Join us at Crossroads Campus to meet this week's Underdog, Maisie! She loves to play, roll around, and have her belly scratched and now this fun-loving cat is looking for her forever family. Could it be you? To learn more about Maisie or other adoptable pets like her, you can visit CrossroadsCampus.org.
The Underdogs: Meet Maisie!
