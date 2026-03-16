Join us at Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Merlo! Full of energy, she's ready for her forever home! To learn more about Marlo or other adoptable pets like her, you can call Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control at (615) 773-5533.
The Underdogs: Meet Marlo!
Join us at Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Merlo! Full of energy, she's ready for her forever home!
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