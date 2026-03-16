Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
36  WX Alerts 8  Closings/Delays
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Underdogs: Meet Marlo!

Join us at Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Merlo! Full of energy, she's ready for her forever home!
Join us at Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Merlo! Full of energy, she's ready for her forever home!
The Underdogs: Meet Marlo!
Posted
and last updated

Join us at Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Merlo! Full of energy, she's ready for her forever home! To learn more about Marlo or other adoptable pets like her, you can call Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control at (615) 773-5533.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes