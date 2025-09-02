Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Underdogs: Meet Nimbus!

Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet Nimbus, a sweet cat in need of a forever family!
Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet Nimbus, a sweet cat in need of a forever family!
The Underdogs: Meet Nimbus!
Posted
and last updated

Today we're at Crossroads Campus for our latest edition of The Underdogs. Joining us is Nimbus; a sweet cat who is ready to find his forever home. Nimbus likes to chill out, cuddle, and play when he gets a burst of energy! Are you the perfect owner for him? Contact Crossroads Campus via their website CrossroadsCampus.org to learn more about Nimbus and other adoptable pets like him.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes