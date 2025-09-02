Today we're at Crossroads Campus for our latest edition of The Underdogs. Joining us is Nimbus; a sweet cat who is ready to find his forever home. Nimbus likes to chill out, cuddle, and play when he gets a burst of energy! Are you the perfect owner for him? Contact Crossroads Campus via their website CrossroadsCampus.org to learn more about Nimbus and other adoptable pets like him.
The Underdogs: Meet Nimbus!
