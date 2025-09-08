Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Underdogs: Meet Ostrich!

Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet Ostrich, a spunky dog in need of a forever family!
Today we're at Crossroads Campus for our latest edition of The Underdogs. Joining us is Ostrich; a loving dog who is ready to find her forever home. Ostrich likes to play hard and cuddle even harder! Are you the perfect owner for her? Contact Crossroads Campus via their website CrossroadsCampus.org to learn more about Ostrich and other adoptable pets like her.

