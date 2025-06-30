Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet our newest Underdog, Ringo! This friendly feline is looking for his forever family, could it be you? To learn more about adopting Ringo or other pets like him, visit CrossroadsCampus.org.
The Underdogs: Meet Ringo!
Join us at Crossroads Campus to meet Underdog Ringo who is looking for his forever family!
