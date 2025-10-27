The Underdogs: Meet Royce!

Today we're at the Nashville Humane Association to meet this week's Underdog, Royce! This six-month-old pup is the perfect blend of playful and cuddly with a face that is sure to melt your heart! Royce is ready for his forever home, could it be you? To learn more about Royce or other adoptable pets at the Nashville Humane Association, you can visit their website at NashvilleHumane.org .
Today we're at Nashville Humane Association to meet this week's Underdog, Royce!
