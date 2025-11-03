Today we're at the Nashville Humane Association to meet this week's Underdog, Simone! Simone is a young cat who is full of energy and ready for her forever family! Could it be you? To learn more about Simone and other adoptable pets like her, you can visit NashvilleHumane.org .
The Underdogs: Meet Simone!
