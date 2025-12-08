We're at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Stork! Stork is a cuddly puppy looking for her forever home! She has lots of love to give; are you her perfect person? To learn more about Stork or other adoptable pets at Metro Animal Care and Control, you can call their number at (615) 862-7928 or visit them in person at 5125 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211.
The Underdogs: Meet Stork!
We're at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Stork!
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.