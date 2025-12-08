The Underdogs: Meet Stork!

We're at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Stork! Stork is a cuddly puppy looking for her forever home! She has lots of love to give; are you her perfect person? To learn more about Stork or other adoptable pets at Metro Animal Care and Control, you can call their number at (615) 862-7928 or visit them in person at 5125 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211.