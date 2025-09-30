Today we're at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Talkie! Talkie is a sweet pup who is looking for his forever family, could it be you? To learn more about Talkie or the other adoptable pets at Metro Animal Care and Control, you can call them at 615-862-7928 .
The Underdogs: Meet Talkie!
