Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Underdogs: Meet Talkie!

Today we're at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Talkie!
Today we're at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Talkie!
The Underdogs: Meet Talkie!
Posted
and last updated

Today we're at Metro Animal Care and Control to meet this week's Underdog, Talkie! Talkie is a sweet pup who is looking for his forever family, could it be you? To learn more about Talkie or the other adoptable pets at Metro Animal Care and Control, you can call them at 615-862-7928 .

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes