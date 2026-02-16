Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet this week's Underdog, Yoshi! Yoshi is a mild mannered and cuddly pup who is looking for his forever home! To learn more about Yoshi or other adoptable pets at Crossroads Campus, you can visit their website at CrossroadsCampus.org .
The Underdogs: Meet Yoshi!
