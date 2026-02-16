Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

The Underdogs: Meet Yoshi!

Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet this week's Underdog, Yoshi! Yoshi is a mild mannered and cuddly pup who is looking for his forever home! To learn more about Yoshi or other adoptable pets at Crossroads Campus, you can visit their website at CrossroadsCampus.org .
Today we're at Crossroads Campus to meet this week's Underdog, Yoshi! Yoshi is a mild mannered and cuddly pup who is looking for his forever home! To learn more about Yoshi or other adoptable pets at Crossroads Campus, you can visit their website at CrossroadsCampus.org .

