The unique & interesting stories coming up on Inside Edition

Host of Inside Edition, Deborah Norville, gives us an inside look of the unique and interesting stories they are working on.

You can see Inside Edition weekdays at 4:30 on Newschannel5.

You can also visit insideedition.com for more information

LIBRARY CRIME INVESTIGATION

Across the country, police say some libraries are under siege with crime. At one southern California library, last year police report they received over 500 calls for assistance for everything from drug use and theft, to even a fatal shooting. INSIDE EDITION visits several libraries across the country to see how some branches are now beefing up security. We also speak to some people who say their loved ones were victims of fatal violence at libraries.

DADDY FACELIFT

More and more men are turning to cosmetic procedures these days in the hopes of regaining a more youthful appearance. Many of these patients are dads who are looking to boost their confidence and improve their physical appearance. INSIDE EDITION meets a 61-year-old retired IT executive who has two young children. He says he dislikes it when he’s mistaken for being the grandfather of his children and is getting a facelift so he can look younger for his family.

WEIGHT LOSS DRUG SHORTAGE

As summer approaches, some women who want to lose weight for bikini bodies, are facing massive shortages of medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound, and Monjaro. And you may be surprised about what some people are doing to make sure they are beach ready, As panic sets in, some women are travelling 100s, even a thousand miles, to find the right doses at the right prices, including trips to Mexico and Canada. Others have had to change their prescriptions as doctors try to keep up with demand.