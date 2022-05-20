The Untold History of Black Food Culture in America

Award-winning writer and cookbook author Caroline Randall Williams talked about her new discovery+ series, Hungry for Answers. The 4-part series explores both the known and untold history of black food in America and is executive produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s Juvee Productions in partnership with B17 entertainment. All four episodes of the series Hungry For Answers will be available to stream on discovery+ beginning Wednesday, June 8.
Posted at 2:21 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 15:21:38-04
