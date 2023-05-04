Watch Now
The Up and Down Closet Sale

We learn more about the store that specializes in size 14 and up.
Ms. Cheap took us to The Up and Down Closet, a plus size women’s consignment store that’s having a moving sale through the month of May. Currently, The Up and Down Closet is located a 240A E. Main St. adjacent to the Publix Center in Hendersonville. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The Up and Down Closet will be moving to a new location at the end of May. We will keep you posted where they move to next. Tune in each day at 4pm when The Up and Down Closet holds their Facebook Live sale. They will ship purchases from the Facebook Live sale to you. For more information, go to https://upanddowncloset.com/, follow https://www.facebook.com/upanddowncloset/ on Facebook https://www.instagram.com/shopupanddown/ on Instagram and https://twitter.com/UpDownCloset on Twitter. You may also call (615) 264-6569.

