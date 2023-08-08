Watch Now
The Vesper Club Remember the Demeter Cocktail

We get the recipe from The Vesper Room
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 12:51:18-04

A crew sailing from Carpathia to England find that they are carrying very dangerous cargo. The Last Voyage of the Dementer will hit theaters soon and Jeremiah Blacke from the Vesper Club will give us a great themed cocktail for your viewing party!

Remember the Demeter

2 oz Ford’s London Dry Gin

.75 oz Spanish Vermouth

.25 oz Cherry Herring

Absinthe Rinse

The Vesper Club is located off the Grand Hyatt at
1000 BROADWAY; SUITE 101
NASHVILLE, TN 37203

615.622.3225

Hours:
THURSDAY – SUNDAY
10:00AM – 10:00PM

