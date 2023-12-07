The Waffle Shop with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to the Downtown First Presbyterian Church for a preview of their 99th Waffle Shop. The 99th Waffle Shop is (today) Thursday, December 7, from 11am-1pm at the Downtown First Presbyterian Church, 154 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville, TN 37219. The $20 ticket includes: a waffle breakfast complete with waffles, grits, a choice of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken or sausage, choice of Frothy Monkey Coffee or spiced tea, free guided tour of the beautiful historic church, bake sale, gift shop, silent auction, music and more! FREE parking will be available in LOT B of Nissan Stadium. There will be an Old Town Trolley that will shuttle Waffle Shop attendees to and from the church. The 99th Waffle Shop began in 1924 and has become an annual holiday tradition in Nashville. The event raises funds to purchase food and supplies to provide weekly meals for the less advantaged members of our community. Click here for tickets: Click here for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/waffle-shop-2023-tickets-751498200347.

