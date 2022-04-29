The Wash - 5 New Restaurants and a Bar Under 1 Roof

We talked with owners of Two Peruvian Chefs, Soy Cubano, The Poki, Tootsie Lou's Tacos, East Side Pho and Bay 6 - the five micro restaurants and one bar located in the new East Nashville restaurant incubator The Wash. The Wash is ready to welcome guests at a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 30 from 11am-3pm. There will be live music, gift-card giveaways, pop-up vendors and more! The Wash is a former car wash turned micro-restaurant space located at 1101 McKennie Avenue Nashville, TN 37206. The Wash has limited 15-minute parking spaces for pickup, and guests hoping to dine-in are encouraged to utilize street-parking and ride-share. For more information, go to www.eatwash.com or call (615) 777-9332.