The Way of the Wildflower explores how to slow down your anxious mind

Living in Colorado, whenever Ruth Chou Simons needs to take a deep breath and reset, she spends time in nature, looking up to see God’s creation. Inspired by beautiful fields of wildflowers, the bestselling author and artist is announcing her latest project, The Way of the Wildflower: Gospel Meditations to Unburden Your Anxious Soul (October 14, 2025, Thomas Nelson Gift). The stunning devotional invites readers to discover freedom from anxiety and comfort for heavy burdens by learning from the flowers of the field, knowing that if God cares for his littlest creations, how much more will he take care of us.

