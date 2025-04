On April 8th, Christian music artists will take center stage at the We Love Christian Music Awards at The Factory at Franklin. The host of the show Jaci Velasquez sits down to tell us all about the big award show.

Watch the video above to learn more!

Attendees can expect appearances from people like Kathie Lee Gifford, Laura Osnes, Terrian, Hannah Kerr and more.

If you are interested in getting tickets visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/weloveawards/1464