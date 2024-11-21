Watch Now
The White Chapel Collective shows us Wicked themed decor for your watch party!

The White Chapel Collective specializes in event planning from weddings to baby showers and everything in between. They show us how to make a Wicked Themed tablescape to celebrate the new movie! For more information and to schedule your event planning consultation, check out their Instagram @whitechapelcollective

