The Young and The Restless Celebrates 45 Years!

2:32 PM, Mar 26, 2018
1 hour ago

Melody Thomas Scott and Peter Bergman from The Young and The Restless Celebrate their 45th Anniversary of the Number One Soap Opera!

The Young & the Restless airs weekdays following Talk of the Town at 11:30am on NewsChannel5. For more information, visit www.cbs.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments