These high school football players show off their talent on and off the field!

"The Gridiron Glee Club" is a choir class made up entirely of freshman football players at James Lawson High School!

Tyler Merideth, the choir director at James Lawson High School in Nashville, Tennessee, had the idea of growing his program in a very unique way! With the help of the school's marketing director, head varsity football coach, executive principal, athletic directors of middle schools and counselors from all schools, they created "The Gridiron Glee Club".

They will have a concert coming up on April 23rd at 6:00 featuring all four choirs and orchestra from James Lawson High School.