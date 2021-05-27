They're Not Your Average Sliders

Chef Katie Juban from Jasper's restaurant made Creole Party Rolls. Jasper's is located at 1918 West End Ave. Nashville, TN 37203. For more information, or to make reservations, visit www.jaspers.restaurant.com or call (615) 327-4410.

Jasper's Creole Party Rolls

(Makes 8 slider-sized sandwiches)

For the red chili garlic butter:

8 oz unsalted butter

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon red chili flakes

1.5 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon lemon juice

DIRECTIONS

Melt the butter over low heat in a saucepan until it bubbles, then remove from heat and stir in remaining ingredients. Keep stirring as the butter cools, so that the mixture incorporates fully and the butter doesn't separate. Remove from the saucepan and hold at room temperature until ready to serve.

For the creole mustard mayo dressing:

1.5 cups full flavored mayonnaise, such as Duke's

2/3 cup creole-style mustard (Zatarain's is the preferred brand)

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together until fully incorporated; refrigerate until ready to use

To assemble the sliders:

8oz cooked shrimp, cut into 1" sections

6oz Louisiana crawfish tails, rinsed and patted dry

3oz Gulf crabmeat, picked clean of shell fragments

1/2 cup parsley leaves, picked from stem but left whole

1/2 cup celery leaves, from the center "heart" section of the celery stalk

1/4 cup chives, cut into 1/8" batons

1/4 cup finely minced celery heart

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2.5 tablespoons Creole Mustard Mayo Dressing (recipe below)

8 King's Hawaiian rolls or similar slider bun

8oz Red Chili Garlic Butter (recipe below)

8-10 leaves crisp romaine lettuce

DIRECTIONS

In a mixing bowl, combine the seafood, salt, pepper, and creole mustard mayo dressing. Stir gently with a spatula until seafood is well-dressed, then add the parsley, chives, celery leaf, and minced celery. Stir gently again to combine. Reserve the dressed seafood in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Split the slider buns horizontally and dress each face with 1oz of the red chili garlic butter. Toast buns at 325* for four minutes, or until butter is melted and buns are warmed through.

Remove buns from the oven and transfer to a plate. Assemble each slider with a crisp romaine leaf and 1-2 oz of seafood salad. Secure the slider with a sandwich pick. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to two hours if fully assembled.